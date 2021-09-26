The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,524 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $37,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,376,169. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 6,437,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

