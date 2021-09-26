The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. 74,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

