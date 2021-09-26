The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €301.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €268.86 ($316.30).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €189.38 ($222.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €200.40 and a 200 day moving average of €214.85. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.