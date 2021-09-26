The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $174.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,020. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

