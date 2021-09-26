The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

