The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $146.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE THG opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

