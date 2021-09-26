The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 5.1%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $100.58. 1,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

