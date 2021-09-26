The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 5.1%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $100.58. 1,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.
JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
