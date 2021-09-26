The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

