The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $1,672,199.10 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

