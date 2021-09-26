The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.1% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 30,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

