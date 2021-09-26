The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $961.23 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lennar were worth $961,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

