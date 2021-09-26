The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136,237 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $361,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

