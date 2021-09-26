The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 152,191 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $438,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,149. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.