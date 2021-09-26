The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 223,512 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,736,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 223,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $474,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 1,769,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,471. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

