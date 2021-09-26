The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,486,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.81% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,442,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7,534.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 728,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of RY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 608,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,464. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

