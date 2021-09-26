The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,410,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,711,384 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.02% of TELUS worth $762,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 1,128.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELUS by 95.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,928,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 729,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,558. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.