The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter worth $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter worth $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.