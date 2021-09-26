The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.29. 121,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,138,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

