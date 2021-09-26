The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.67

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $593.80 million and approximately $148.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.00982079 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

