The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,160 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $178,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

