Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Theravance reported mixed second-quarter results wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the same. The company earns profit-sharing revenues from Viatris for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.95.

TBPH opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

