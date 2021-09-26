Thunder Token Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $75.26 million and $10.20 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00390628 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.