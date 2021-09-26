Tidex Token Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

