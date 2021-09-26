Tobam Has $928,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Apple were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

