TokenClub Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. TokenClub has a total market cap of $21.81 million and $3.32 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00057660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044150 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

