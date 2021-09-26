Tornado Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.84 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $54.47 or 0.00129357 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $59.90 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00068362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00134021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,063.14 or 0.99896541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.14 or 0.06666729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00759839 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.