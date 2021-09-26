Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $32,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

