Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,978,719 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a market cap of £6.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

