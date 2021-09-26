Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $103.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

