Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

