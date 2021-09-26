Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 126,734 shares.The stock last traded at $34.81 and had previously closed at $34.98.

The company has a market cap of $827.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTS. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

