TrueFlip Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $83,789.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00130029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043854 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TFL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

