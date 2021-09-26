Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

