TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $64,266.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

