Tudor Pickering Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$52.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target (up from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.85. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.