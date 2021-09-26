UBS Group Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $615.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $539.38.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $559.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.64 and a 200 day moving average of $521.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $250.04 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

