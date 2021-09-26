UBS Group Reiterates GBX 187 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

LON VOD opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.44.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

