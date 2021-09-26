UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 9,200” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,845 ($115.56) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £137.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,413.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,040.03.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

