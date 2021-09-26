UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,838,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

