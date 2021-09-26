Ultra Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $163.20 million and $2.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,470.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.55 or 0.01172171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00549582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00300226 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.