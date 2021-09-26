Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

