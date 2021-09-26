United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $356.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.21. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.31 and a 12-month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

