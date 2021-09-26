Universe Group (LON:UNG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.17 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50.

In related news, insider Andrew Robert Blazye sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90).

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

