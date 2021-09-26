USDK (USDK) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $170.29 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.18 or 0.99948789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.99 or 0.06997472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00753512 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

