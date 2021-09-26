Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $100.10 million and $2.06 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.03 or 1.00042846 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.47 or 0.07107769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00756855 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

