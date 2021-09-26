Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.49 on Friday. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

