Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.