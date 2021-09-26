VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 145,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12,876,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

