VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.69 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

