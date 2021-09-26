Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

